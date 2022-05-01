Sunday, 1 May 2022

Police speed camera operator assaulted in Invercargill

    By John Lewis
    Invercargill Police are on the hunt for a motorcyclist who seriously assaulted the operator of a mobile speed camera vehicle.

    Inspector Jon Bisset, said the camera operator was sitting in a red-coloured van, next to the northbound lane in Dee St, near Thames St, when the incident happened about 8.20pm on Friday.

    ‘‘Our investigation has established that a person riding a motorcycle has stopped a short distance away from the van before approaching it.

    ‘‘The person, who was not known to the camera operator, has then used a metal object to smash one of the van's windows, which resulted in the victim being struck and receiving moderate injuries.

    ‘‘This was an extremely serious and distressing incident for our police employee and he was fortunate not to have received more serious injuries.’’

    Insp Bisset said the camera operator was now recovering at home.

    ‘‘Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the assault or observed a motorcycle in the area at this time,’’ he said.

    Police 105 or Crimestoppers  0800-555-111. Quote file number 220403/0506.

     

