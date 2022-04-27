Wednesday, 27 April 2022

Power lines downed in Southland crash

    By Oscar Francis
    No-one was injured when a car crashed into a power pole bringing down lines in Southland this evening. 

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said it was notified about the incident in the Riverton- Wallacetown Highway, near Thornbury, about 6.30pm.

    Two crews attended, from Otautau and Thornbury Stations.

    When they arrived they discovered a single vehicle had hit a power pole.

    The car was off the road and all people were out of it.

    However, power lines were blocking the road until the lines company attended and cleared them, the spokesman said.

    A police spokeswoman said there appeared to be no injuries from the crash.

    oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

     

