Power restored, road reopens after Southland truck crash

Power has now been restored to parts of Southland after a truck crashed this afternoon, damaging overhead lines.

A police spokeswoman said officers were called to reports of a crash on the Winton-Wreys Bush Highway (State Highway 96), in Dunearn, about 4pm today.

The trailer wound up on its side and the truck stayed upright, she said.

No one was injured.

PowerNet advised an outage began at 4.03pm affecting customers in Avondale, Dunearn, Heenans Corner and Waikana.

Overhead lines were damaged in the crash and power was restored about 10pm, it said.

The crash happened between Hundred Line Rd East and Transmission Line Rd.

SH96 between these roads was closed for about three hours, but was now open under stop/go system, Waka Kotahi/ NZ Transport Agency said in an update at 7.40pm.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said two fire trucks attended the crash.

- By Oscar Francis and ODT Online