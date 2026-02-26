Sausage-makers set to snag title

Tui Base Camp is the home of the Tuatapere Sausage.

Tuatapere — fire up the barbecues and tighten your apron strings because some top-notch butchers are in town today competing for the Best New World Sausage crown.

New World head of marketing Giselle Beadle said the sausage showdown was about celebrating the craft of its in-store butchers and having some fun while recognising the skill behind making a really great snag.

Winners would earn bragging rights plus the winning sausage would be stocked in participating stores for people around the nation to feast on them.

‘‘It’s great recognition for the butcher, their team and their store and of course, nationwide sausage glory.’’

‘‘Sausages are such a big part of our food culture — from barbecues to fundraisers.

The supermarket chain had chosen five finalists from its own in-brand competition across its 148 stores.

The company chose Tuatapere as the place for the great sausage showdown was because it had a proud sausage heritage and a community that really values quality craftsmanship, therefore it felt like the natural fit, she said.

Judging will be held at the Tuatapere Domain using a blindtasting done by Tuatapere residents rather than chefs or industry judges.

‘‘The final decision sits with the people of Tuatapere — it’s locals who will taste and vote which makes it pretty special,’’ she said.

The five finalists are Benjamin Mathis (Long Bay), Jasmine Skeens (Remuera), David May (Christchurch), Mark Bean (Waipukurau) and Thomas Ramage (Alexandra).

Mr Ramage said he was going to be putting his specialty — a cheeseburger sausage, up to take the coveted title.

‘‘This one really delivers.

‘‘It’s full of flavour and has a beautiful texture — you can genuinely taste the cheeseburger in every bite.

‘‘Our butchery team is all about bringing the best snag to any barbecue or event.’’

Hawke’s Bay butcher Mark Bean said he was looking forward to meeting Tuatapere’s residents.

He was born in Christchurch, but had never travelled to the deep south.

Tui Base Camp owner and Tuatapere sausage creator James Garthwaite he was looking forward to hosting the competition.

While Tuatapere’s superior snags would not be featuring among the finalists entries, he expected the snags showcased by the butchers to offer some tasty morsels.

Getting the right balance between flavour, texture and seasoning was key to a good sausage, he said.

With live music, bagpipes and drummers on board for the afternoon’s entertainment, he expected the event at the township’s domain to attract people from around the region, including national media.