Rest-home confirms Covid case

Clare House rest-home in Invercargill is taking precautions after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.

According to a letter sent to residents by chief operations officer Jane Smart, the staff member was in isolation while waiting for her test results to return.

The staff member will remain in isolation until she is symptom-free.

The letter emphasised the exposure times and locations of the staff member were limited.

Another staff member had tested positive on a rapid antigen test (Rat) on Sunday and was isolating while waiting for a PCR test to confirm that result.

Other staff and residents have undertaken Rat tests and received negative results.

Since Friday, staff have been wearing N95 masks and increased PPE.

All staff were being monitored and tested daily.

The facility was working with the district health board and public health authorities.

Visitors were temporarily barred from the facility and families were encouraged to reach out to residents through digital means.

"We appreciate this isn’t easy for families, friends and residents," the letter said.

"Please do not hesitate to use other options such as WhatsApp, Zoom, Messenger etc to make contact with your loved one [sic]."

The daughter of a woman who lives in the facility and asked not to be named, said the news was concerning.

Her 71-year-old mother had a vaccine exception due to health conditions.

"It is one of those things we can’t help and hopefully they got ... [on] top of everything quickly and it won’t spread through the rest-home. I think it is just the way the world is at the moment — unfortunately."

She believed the company had been open and honest about the situation, she said.

"They are doing the best they can in the situation."