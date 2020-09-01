Rimu primary pupils using mural to stamp their mark on school

Rimu Full Primary School principal Kate Webster overlooks artist Jemima Pedro working with pupils Macy (10), Saige (10), Cayden (12) and Liam (11) to create a mural for the community area of the school. PHOTO: LUISA GIRAO

The past, present and future of a Southland school’s community is being captured with colour and imagination.

Dunedin artist Jemima Pedro spent six months as an artist in residence at Rimu Full Primary School helping pupils paint a mural.

Principal Kate Webster said the aim of the project was to build pupils’ knowledge of "kura’s whakapapa and community values through co-constructing a visual representation of Rimu’s school community that will stand the test of time".

The new mural will replace a former installation painted by one of the members of the Newell family,which has since decayed and had to be pulled down.

"Whatever we put up, it needed to represent our community in a holistic way, and needs to represent our past ... and future generations."

She said all pupils in the school were part of the project.

Mrs Pedro said the mural would be something pupils would be able to look back on with pride, and she hoped it would become loved as much as the former one.

"It has been a huge collaborative exercise.

"We are aiming for bright colours, we are aiming for a proof that the kids have been involved because it is the kids’ mural ultimately, and it is my job to consolidate it all and make sure it looks nice at the end of it.

"It’s all about them being able to come and look at the mural in 10 years’ time for their school reunion, and say, ‘Hey! I painted that and I’m really proud’."

Pupil Macy had enjoyed contributing to the project, and said her favourite part was the mural’s silhouettes.

"It’s really nice have all the school colours represented, and how the kids collaborated and learnt together."

The mural is expected to be completed next month.

