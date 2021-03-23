Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Risks to LTP timetable discussed

    By Laura Smith
    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    Invercargill's promised upgrade on coin-operated parking meters is delayed until next year. Photo...
    Photo: ODT files.
    Working within a tight timeframe, Invercargill councillors yesterday heard of risks to the delivery of the council’s long-term plan.

    Resourcing issues were discussed, including during the plan’s consultation stage, in an Invercargill City Council (ICC) risk and assurance committee meeting.

    ICC strategy and policy manager Rhiannon Suter said they were expecting a large number of submissions, particularly on high-profile projects such as the museum, as well as a proposal to change the rating process.

    "There’s no doubt there is limited team numbers in the strategy and policy team, so processing all the submissions and booking hearings is going to be a challenge."

    However, steps had been taken to help, she said.

    While it was not specifically addressed at the meeting, she also identified in her report a risk of contention between councillors that could reduce the effectiveness of the consultation period.

    "However, councillors are actively working together and we will workshop ways for councillors to communicate when their individual opinion diverges from the decisions on the plan which they have made as a group."

    As well as this, a later-than-desired audit process meant there was no slippage time available.

    Committee chairman Bruce Robertson said it was a case of monitoring the risk identified.

    If there was a resurgence of Covid-19, a plan was in place to ensure the consultation process could continue.

    Public consultation is set to take place between March 30 and May 3.


     

