Traffic management vehicles block the Bluff Highway after a truck rolled this afternoon. Photo: Ben Tomsett

The Bluff Highway (SH1) has reopened after a truck rolled earlier this afternoon, blocking traffic in both directions.

A police spokeswoman said they responded to the incident at about 1.15pm today.

The driver had not suffered any injuries, the spokeswoman said.

The road closed for about 2 hours, cutting off Bluff from the rest of the country.

The road reopened at about 3.30pm.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz