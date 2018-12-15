Roading project progresses

The NZ Transport Agency has issued an update on the Edendale realignment project.

Steady progress is being made on construction of the State Highway 1 road, 20 minutes north of Invercargill.

Southern media manager Frances Adank released images yesterday — highlighting the work done since May.

In five months, a large amount of pipe work and fitting of control lines servicing the nearby Fonterra plant has been completed.

The Edendale realignment project in May.

Eight spare ducts have also been installed to help future-proof the plant.

Work in progress includes further pavement construction, line markings, lighting, safety barriers and the formation of a large drainage pond.

Weather permitting, the first section (northern end) of the new alignment will be sealed before Christmas, and the construction team is on track to achieve this.

The NZTA has described it as one of the largest highway construction projects in Southland’s history — having a price tag of $13 million.

Speaking at the start of the works, NZ Transport Agency project manager Jason Forbes said the new 2.6km bypass would carry more than 5000 vehicles a day and take about two years to build. A new entrance into Edendale will be created and new access roads provided into the Fonterra plants.

The Edendale realignment project last month.

The roading development is seen as key to creating a transport system that is safer and easier for people to use as well as ensuring reliable and resilient access for tourism, farming and forestry.

This project will also provide greater safety for the local community by shifting highway traffic away from town, including the Edendale primary school.

The proposed roundabout should also provide a safer alternative for tankers entering and exiting the highway traffic.