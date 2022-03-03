Round-kick, flurry of punches in assault on fellow prisoner

A man whose Invercargill house was connected to a shooting round-kicked a fellow remand prisoner, causing his head to bash into a wall, a court heard today.

Zane Ray Collins (21) appeared for sentence on 14 charges including possession of a sawn-off pump action rifle, possession of methamphetamine and assault with intent to injure. The offending took place between September 28 and October 22 last year.

Judge Duncan Harvey said in the Invercargill District Court that police executed a search warrant at Collins’ home on October 7 after a shooting at the property.

“I hasten to add you were not involved in that (shooting),’’ Judge Harvey said.

During the search police found a cut-down .22 modified pump action shotgun with a pistol grip and 33 rounds of ammunition belonging to Collins.

On two further occasions Collins was found with methamphetamine and drug utensils, electric scales and ammunition.

It was while on remand at Invercargill Prison on October 22 that Collins assaulted another man also on remand - round-kicking him in the head.

The kick forced the victim’s head backwards, causing it to strike a brick wall with force.

“Not content with this, the defendant again walked up to the victim who was still seated on the bench and unleashed a flurry of no less than 20 punches to the head and body,’’ the summary of facts says.

He was viewed by corrections staff during the assault but it was another prisoner who stopped his barrage on the victim.

In explanation, counsel Tracey McCullum said when Collins was remanded in prison he was taken off his medication which he was now back on.

“He feels a lot better in himself since that has happened,’’ she said.

Judge Harvey said he was worried by Collins’ serious violent offending.

‘’You’ll kill someone.

“That sawn-off pistol really worries me because there is only one use for it and that is to commit criminal offences.”

Judge Harvey sentenced Collins to 23 months' jail. He did not grant him leave to apply for home detention.

