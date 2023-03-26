Security thwarts Invercargill ram-raiders

The Four Square in Otatara on Sunday morning. Photo: Luisa Girao

Ram-raiders were thwarted by security measures when they targeted a supermarket in Invercargill late last night.

The incident occurred at the Four Square in Otatara just before midnight.

Owner Jimmy Robson said neighbouring residents alerted police.

"They (offenders) left empty-handed because of the security in place.”

The door was smashed by the offenders and the store is closed this morning while police investigate the scene.

No-one was at the premises at the time of the incident, he said.

“It is disappointing for us . . . The damage to the shop affects our ability to trade and obviously is an inconvenience for the locals as there were already many people coming to the shop [this morning] wanting to get some things.”

It's the seventh time a commercial property has been targeted in Invercargill this month.

On March 14, police responded to reports of a burglary at the Pomona St Discounter store in Tramway Rd around 1.15am.

In the previous week, a Night ’n Day in Tay St was cordoned off after a burglary where three offenders were seen leaving with items from the store.

On March 1, four Invercargill shops were hit in the space of 25 minutes. The offenders targeted perfume and clothing.