Serious crash in Invercargill

    Emergency services at the scene of a crash in McQuarrie St, Invercargill. Photo: Toni McDonald
    Multiple emergency services were called to a two vehicle car accident on the corner of McQuarrie and Brown Streets at 2.30pm this afternoon.

    A St Johns spokesperson said two patients were transported to hospital - one in a critical condition and one in a serious condition.  A further person was treated on the scene by ambulance staff and declined further treatment. 

    Fire appliances from Kew and Invercargill attended the scene where the jaws of life were used to free one of the passengers from the car, a New Zealand Fire Service spokesperson said.

    Police had blocked McQuarrie, Brown and Scott Sts off to traffic and put diversions in place while services were on the scene.

     - Toni McDonald 

