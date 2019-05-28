'Significant amount of meth' found at Invercargill property

Police have thanked the public after the Armed Offenders Squad executed a search warrant in Invercargill today.

A post on the Southern Police District Facebook says the AOS went to an address in Invercargill earlier today and found 'a significant amount of methamphetamine and a large amount of cash."

Police thanked the community for its help and asked that they continue to be vigilant and to keep the information coming by calling 105 or anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Police media comms has been approached for more detail on the search warrant.