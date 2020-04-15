'Significant damage' in Invercargill house fire

A house in Invercargill was significantly damaged by a fire last night.

Fire crews were called to the "well-involved" blaze about 9.20pm.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said initially two crews responded, and they requested further assistance when they arrived.

The second alarm response included one more crew from invercargill station and one from Kingswell. The Invercargill Volunteer Operational Support Unit also responded.

He said there were no injuries and all occupants had evacuated the home before crews arrived.

The fire was believed to have started in the bathroom and spread to the kitchen. While it was not being treated as suspicious, there was "significant damage" to the home.

Crews were on the scene until about 12.25am to ensure the fire was extinguished.

"They also returned shortly after to do further checks on the property."

The home is on Willis St in Grasmere, Invercargill.