Street art in the making during festival

REPORT & PHOTO: VALU MAKA

Auckland street artist Flox (Hayley King) spreads the universal language of art at one of her spray-painting workshops held in Invercargill at the weekend.

It was held on Saturday and yesterday at Aurora College from 9am to 3pm. Tickets for both classes were sold out.

Participants learnt how to cut stencils, and how to spray paint multi-layered art, as a part of the sessions.

Flox and 22 other street artists throughout New Zealand, will be part of South Sea Spray Waihopai, which begins in Invercargill today and will run until December 12.

Artists will be working on large-scale, high-impact murals scattered throughout the Invercargill CBD which the public are invited to view over the course of the week.

"I think South Sea Spray is a testament to the whanau down here. It is one of the most successful street art festivals in New Zealand, if not the world," Flox said.

As a part of the festival she will be working on a collaboration wall with her partner, Sweats, over the course of the week, and encouraged people to check it out.