Supervision sentence for drugs charges

    By Karen Pasco
    Invercargill District Court. PHOTO: ODT FILES
    A woman who lived at the address where a man was shot in Tweed St appeared in the Invercargill District Court yesterday on drugs charges.

    Rikki May Garthwaite-Smith (27) admitted possession of cannabis seed, possession of methamphetamine, and two charges of possession of utensils before Judge Russell Walker.

    Further charges including possession of ammunition and a firearm were withdrawn by the Crown yesterday.

    Judge Walker said after police were alerted to a shooting at the house they searched the property on November 7.

    It was then the items were found.

    After the incident, Garthwaite-Smith spend a month in custody and then a further four months on electronically monitored bail.

    Defence counsel Olivia Taylor said the time was the equivalent of a nine-month jail sentence.

    Judge Walker said she would get credit for a two-month jail term.

    He noted Garthwaite-Smith had little control of the others living at her previous address, and had issues with drugs and alcohol, but said she was now on a better path.

    He sentenced her to 12 months’ supervision.

    As she had already served the custodial part of the sentence now it was time to address the rehabilitative part, he said.

    -- karen.pasco@odt.co.nz

     

     

