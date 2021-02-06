Support for mayor and ICC chief executive

Clare Hadley. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Support will be put in place for Invercargill Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt and chief executive Clare Hadley in the next six months, as part of a governance review action plan.

Council’s governance group met this week to confirm a timeline of activities and the tasks of five working groups for the plan.

It was adopted by the council in December last year and was prepared in response to a Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) letter highlighting concerns about significant conflict between elected representatives and the chief executive.

A subsequent governance review, carried out by Richard Thomson, included an overview of key themes affecting governance at council and set out a range of recommendations to make improvements for the future.

The group, which includes the council’s two new external appointees, Jeff Grant and Lindsay McKenzie, deputy mayor Nobby Clark, a Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) representative and an independent governance adviser, met to discuss project progress and monitoring.

A council representative said yesterday other objectives to be completed in the six-month timeframe included preparation of a report to outline Mr Clark’s responsibilities, forming recommendations for long-term plan strategic projects, training for committee chairmen and councillors, developing media protocols and identifying council committee structure improvements.

ICC chief executive Clare Hadley said working groups had been formed to address key findings and recommendations of the Thomson report and develop the council’s governance capability.

Agendas were now set for the year ahead.

"Along with this work, we are putting in place processes for monitoring, measuring and reporting progress so we can keep everyone updated.

"We’re working closely with the DIA, who are supportive of the progress made, and also understand the importance of taking the time needed to build lasting solutions."

Five working groups would focus on reviewing the areas highlighted.

External appointee and chairman of the group Jeff Grant said he was pleased with progress so far.

"We’ve set some challenging timeframes for the work ahead, with both staff and elected members committed to getting on with making the changes the city needs.

"We will be working closely with the organisation and elected members ... to aid and assist the implementation of the action plan and to guide future activities. I’m confident we will achieve a lot in a short space of time, while taking the time to ensure we get it right."

Mr Clark, said he had witnessed improving relationships between elected members and the chief executive and staff.

"The issues we face are complex in some areas and we will need to find a unique Invercargill set of solutions."

The group was expected to meet monthly, but the schedules and agenda details have not yet been confirmed.

karen.pasco@odt.co.nz