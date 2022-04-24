Teens killed in Invercargill crash named

Police have released the names of the four teenagers killed in a crash in Invercargill on Friday.

They were: Konnor Steele (16), Indaka Rouse (16), Kyah Kennedy (16) all from Bluff and O Maruhuatau Otuwhare Tawhai (17) from Invercargill.

The four were killed when the Ford Ranger they were in collided with a truck on Queens Drive just before 4pm on Friday.

The crash "was a tragedy for the Bluff Community as a whole", Southland Area Commander Mike Bowman said at a media stand-up yesterday.

Bowman said police were appealing for witnesses.

The road was cordoned off after the crash. Photo: George Heard

Asked about possible causes for the crash yesterday, he said he would not speculate and police were still investigating.

The crash "shook up all the emergency services involved", Bowman said, saying it was pretty traumatic for many who had families themselves.

The truck driver had minor injuries and has been discharged from hospital.

Te Runaka o Awarua kaiwhakahaere Dean Whaanga this morning said the Bluff community was grieving after the losses of the young men.

"It is a very sad moment for our community. We are just trying to pull together. Our marae is providing support for the families and we are rallying around them in this very sad moment."

He said Bluff was a tight-knit community.

"We probably know them all and everybody [here] is grieving. We as a community are coming together to support the families."

Kyah Kennedy played for many years for the Port Softball Club in Bluff and won the prize for the most valuable player under-17 this season.

In a statement his team mates say they are devastated, and that he was a one of a kind young man who was now flying with the angels.

Footage of the immediate aftermath of the crash seen by The New Zealand Herald showed members of the public, including an off-duty surgeon and nurse, frantically clambering on to the wreckage to try to help.

A woman who climbed on the back of the ute and reached through a broken window to try to save one of the boys had only seconds earlier swerved to avoid colliding with the ute herself.

"Let's get this guy out," she could be heard saying in the footage, posted on social media but since removed.

"They're the only person that's gonna live."

As the back door was wrenched off with a crowbar, one bystander said to the boy in the back "hang in there mate".

"How many's in the car?" a person shouts.

"Four or five," another answers.

None of the boys survived.

Flowers left by the side of the road in tribute to the crash victims. Photo: Niva Chittock/RNZ

The Bluff community is grieving after the deaths.

Bluff Community Board chairperson Raymond Fife said the crash was tragic for the community.

“It is a tragedy for all the families. The community will be supporting them and offering as much support as we can. There are well-known families in our community and our hearts with them.

“There is a lot of heart and grief for the people in Bluff at the moment.”

Family of one of the victims spoke of his death on Facebook.

His brother posted a photograph of them together, captioned: "fly high little bro, I love you so much".

Their mother then wrote "rest in love baby boy".

Another relative said: "There are no words to express how I'm feeling. I'm absolutely heartbroken I will miss you so much mate. Love you forever."

Flowers have been left at the police cordon surrounding the crash site.

Invercargill's local MP Penny Simmonds said Bluff had been hit hard by the death of the teenagers.

She said they were from big, well-known local families.

- ODT Online/Luisa Girao/RNZ and NZ Herald