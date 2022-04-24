Holiday weekend road toll nine after deaths overnight

Emergency services at the scene of Friday's fatal crash in Invercargill. Photo: George Heard

A person has died in an early morning crash in Northland, and another motorist died in a crash in Waikato late last night - taking the number of deaths on the roads since Friday to nine.

Emergency services were called to a single-vehicle crash on Kaitaia-Awaroa Road in Herekino shortly after 1am.

A police spokesperson said one person died at the scene.

"Three other people were taken to hospital with serious injuries," they said.

The road has reopened after being examined by the Serious Crash Unit.

This follows a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 23, just south of Raglan.

The crash was reported to police shortly after 11.30pm and the single occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.

"An investigation into the cause of the crash is under way," police said.

The road toll includes the deaths of two motorbike riders and a motorist in the south of the North Island yesterday, and the four teenagers who died in a horror crash in Invercargill on Friday afternoon.

After 6.30am yesterday a person died in a crash on Arapaepae Rd (State Highway 57) in Levin, south of Palmerston North.

Two others were injured, including one critically, in the same incident.

Then a crash between a motorcycle and another vehicle took place in Whāngārei at the intersection of Western Hills Drive and Douglas St at 9.30am.

Later in the evening, around 5.30pm there was another motorbike crash in Awakeri, just outside of Whakatane in the Bay of Plenty.

"Sadly, the motorcyclist died at the scene," police said.

On Friday four teenagers died in a shocking crash in Invercargill after the Ford Ranger they were travelling in collided with a concrete truck on Queens Dr.

Three of the boys were 16 years old and one was 17 and they all died at the scene. The truck driver suffered minor injuries.

Three of the young men were from the seaside town of Bluff, south of Invercargill, and it "was a tragedy for the Bluff community as a whole", Southland area commander Mike Bowman said.

It was a small town and the deaths would have a "huge impact".

"Obviously, it's a tragedy for the families of the four deceased young men," Bowman said today, his voice shaking.

"And we will be working very closely with them."