Tenure of two appointees up to council

How long two external staff will remain with the Invercargill City Council remains in the hands of councillors and staff, an independent governance expert says.

During a risk and assurance meeting yesterday, Invercargill Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt asked if the council ‘‘behaved’’ properly, would it be able to shorten the term of those appointees.

Chairman Bruce Robertson replied it was up to councillors and staff.

Two external appointees take up their positions from January 1 to help implement the findings of a governance review carried out by Richard Thomson.

Deputy mayor Nobby Clark sought clarification on how many days those appointees would work.

The council’s adviser of the office of the chief executive Jane Parfitt confirmed they would work on average two days a week.

She also highlighted two reviews would be conducted next year.

Ms Parfitt said the worst-case scenario would be to use the budget of $730,000 set aside to develop and deliver the council’s plan of action.

As reported in the Otago Daily Times on Saturday, the external staff will get paid $200 an hour.

Ms Parfitt hoped they would not use the total budget allocated.

During the meeting, finance and assurance manager Michael Day also informed staff and councillors ICC maintained a credit rating of AA+ following an independent ratings review.

He said only a few councils earned this rating so it was important the council kept it.

‘‘AA+ is a very good credit rating, and suggests good financial management is in place.’’

