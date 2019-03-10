Sunday, 10 March 2019

Updated 3.35 pm

Three seriously hurt in Southland crash

    Three people have been seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash near Mossburn in Southland this afternoon.

    Police were called about 2.50pm to the crash, on the Te Anau-Mossburn highway (State Highway 94), between Block Christie Rds.

    A police spokeswoman said three people had sustained serious injuries and a fourth moderate injuries. It was thought some other people had minor injuries. 

    A rescue helicopter was on the way from Dunedin.

    Emergency services are at the scene and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

