Three seriously hurt in Southland crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Three people have been seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash near Mossburn in Southland this afternoon.
Police were called about 2.50pm to the crash, on the Te Anau-Mossburn highway (State Highway 94), between Block Christie Rds.
A police spokeswoman said three people had sustained serious injuries and a fourth moderate injuries. It was thought some other people had minor injuries.
A rescue helicopter was on the way from Dunedin.
Emergency services are at the scene and motorists are asked to avoid the area.