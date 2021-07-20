Tuesday, 20 July 2021

10.00 am

Three taken to hospital after Invercargill crash

    By Wyatt Ryder
    Three people have been taken to hospital after a two-car crash in Invercargill.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman said two vehicles crashed in Curran about 8.30am this morning.

    Appliances from Kingswell, Winton and Invercargill attended the scene with extraction equipment, which the crews used to rescue the patients, he said.

    A police spokeswoman said the road was blocked and road control was placed on Curran and Dunns Rds.

    Three people were taken to hospital, the seriousness of their injuries was not yet known, she said.

    More to come. 

    Police block the street at the beginning of Curran Rd. Photo: Karen Pasco
