Trapped driver freed after Riverton crash

A detour has been put in place after a two-vehicle collision in Riverton blocked both lanes at the Palmerston and Napier Sts.

A police spokeswoman said they received a call at about 12.20pm of the crash and said there was one driver trapped but fire crews had freed them.

She said she did not believe there were any injuries.

The NZ Transport Agency website said the detour was still in place at 1pm.