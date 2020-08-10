Monday, 10 August 2020

10.40 am

Two charged over van crash which killed Invercargill woman

    By Abbey Palmer
    Thalia Newport died when a van rolled near Winton early on Sunday. Photo: Givealittle
    Two 21-year-old men have been charged following the crash which killed Thalia Jayden Newport (20) in Winton earlier this year.

    The van was travelling along State Highway 6, near Gap Road West, about 4.45am on Sunday February 16 when it crashed and rolled.

    One man has been charged with endangering life by criminal nuisance, while the other has been charged with one count of careless driving causing death and seven charges of careless driving causing injury.

    In February, police said eight other passengers suffered injuries ranging from moderate to severe.

    Both men were due to appear in Invercargill District Court on August 13.

     

