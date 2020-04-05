Two hurt after cars collide in Invercargill

Two people are reported to have moderate injuries after a two-car crash in Invercargill.

Police say emergency services were called to the incident at the intersection of Grace St and Conon St about 12.20pm today.

Two people were reported to have received moderate injuries, a police spokesman said.

Officers were then alerted to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Wallacetown-Lorneville Highway and Steel Rd about 12.55pm, where a car is believed to have rolled.

However, there were no injuries reported.