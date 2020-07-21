Tuesday, 21 July 2020

Two injured after car hits tree

    By Abbey Palmer
    Two people were injured when their car crashed into a tree in Southland today.

    A police spokeswoman said they were alerted to the incident on the Tokanui Gorge Rd Highway, about 55km east of Invercargill, about 12.30pm.

    "A vehicle has gone off the road and collided with a tree.

    "Fire and Emergency have been notified but it appears no one is trapped [in the car].''

    A St John spokesman two people werre taken to Southland Hospital, one with moderate injuries and the other with minor injuries.

    There were no road blockages in place.

