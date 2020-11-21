Saturday, 21 November 2020

Unattended fire spread to cars

    By Abbey Palmer
    A combination of wind and burning rubbish left unattended was likely the cause of a fire which ripped through four cars at an Invercargill repair business.

    Fire and Emergency New Zealand was called to Invercargill Tractor Servicing and Repairs in Otatara Rd about 12.30pm on Thursday after a man, who had gone to pick up his repaired tractor, found four vehicles engulfed in flames and called 111.

    Two fire appliances and a water tanker were sent from the Invercargill and Kingswell stations.

    The owner of the business, who wished to remain anonymous, said it was "no biggie" as the cars, which were written off, had been sitting in the yard for a long time and were not functional.

    "I wasn’t impressed, but no-one was hurt and there was no real damage done."

    Nobody was at the property at the time.

    Invercargill fire investigator Murray Milne-Maresca said it was likely a result of a drum full of burning rubbish being left unattended in the yard and the wind picking up.

    It was lucky the fire did not spread to the building or surrounding structures, he said.

