Unpopular poplars felled

    By Luisa Girao
    There were trees — free fallin’.

    Invercargill City Council contractors started the removal of poplar trees on Elles Rd this week to give space for an upgrade at Russell Square playground.

    Council’s parks and recreation manager Caroline Rain said work would take place in two stages — first, the installation of a new fence and then some upgrades within the park.

    "Our community have told us they want the poplars removed [as] they make it harder for motorists to see little ones if they make a run for it out of the park and they cause a slippery mess on the road. We’re so pleased to be adding a fence along that eastern side to help keep our tamariki safe, which we will plant out in time."

    Later in the year, the council would add more parking, paving, a drinking fountain and a new see-saw at the site, she said.

    The park will be closed until Tuesday next week when the first stage of the upgrade was expected to be completed.

    "We are looking forward to improving this area of our city for the community."

