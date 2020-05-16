Volkswagen car display a time-warp

A retro display of Volkswagen vehicles opened at Invercargill’s Transport World yesterday in a bid to attract more tourists to the region.

Transport World marketing manager Alana Dixon-Caldi said the exhibit focused on the German brand, best known for its Kombi and Beetle models.

"We have about 25 vehicles ... ranging from between 1954 to 1974. We would love to encourage people from here, in Southland, and further beyond to come to Invercargill to check out the displays. We are really looking forward to welcoming people from around the country."

Self-professed Kombi aficionado Transport World executive director Jocelyn O’Donnell said she was excited for the display.

Imogen (1) and Lucy (3) Dixon-Caldi enjoy the VW exhibit Kombi and Beetle displays in Invercargill. PHOTOS: LUISA GIRAO

"You can’t help but smile when you see a Volkswagen and we’re looking forward to bringing together a display that will leave visitors grinning long after they leave our collection."

Visitors will be able to see is a rare 1955 barn-door Kombi (believed to be one of just a couple still in roadworthy condition in New Zealand), a 1961 Karmann Ghia (only six in New Zealand), and a Formula Vee single-seater racer.

Entry to the display would be included in admission to Bill Richardson Transport World.

