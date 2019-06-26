'Well-involved' house fire in Invercargill

Fire crews managed to quickly get a house fire under control after a blaze started in a garage at an Invercargill home today.

Two fire appliances were called about 1.30pm to the "well involved" house fire in Dome St, Newfield.

Senior station officer Neil Ladbrook said firefighters wore breathing apparatus while they "attacked" the blaze.

The blaze, which was believed to have started in the garage, was brought under control within 15 minutes, he said.

The occupants of the house were home at the time of the fire but there were no reports of injuries or smoke inhalation.