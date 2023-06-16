Woman stole from small businesses to fund luxury lifestyle

A woman who stole nearly $80,000 from small businesses over a seven-year period took advantage of the owners in times of turmoil, a court has heard.

Melanie Tyrelle Anderson (49) had her back to her victims as they read their impact statements at the Invercargill District Court today.

The defendant pleaded guilty to five charges of theft in a special relationship between May 2012 and November 2020.

Desiree O’Sullivan owner of Gracetek Ltd said she thought she had found had “the perfect person we could trust” in Anderson.

Ms O’Sullivan developed health issues in 2017, leading to the defendant taking more control of the business.

The court heard she had access to passwords and bank access codes that she ultimately abused, stealing almost $50,000.

“Melanie took advantage of us during that time, which was a difficult time for us all,” the victim said.

She said worse than the monetary loss was the state Anderson had left the accounts in.

“I can only use the word sabotage,” Ms O’Sullivan said.

The court heard the offending was out of greed and not need.

Anderson spent the stolen money on luxuries including holidays, clothes and expensive handbags.

“We were invited to view her newly renovated home that we now know we paid for,” Ms O’Sullivan said.

“It has cost us money we simply did not have.”

Another victim, owner of Eden Haulage Ltd Phil Collinson, said the defendant was his de-facto sister-in-law, the court heard.

Anderson stole almost $30,000 from the business while the victim was dealing with personal issues.

“You are a very believable actor and liar,” he told the woman.

“You strategically picked these periods of turmoil to dig deeper into our bank accounts.”

Mr Collinson said he felt a duty to hold the defendant accountable.

“One of my greatest regrets is not finding you out sooner,” he said.

“I take no pleasure in standing here, but I feel I have a responsibility to other small businesses.”

Anderson said her own finances were out of hand and her shopping addiction took over.

She said she “had not intended to go as far as she did”.

“I woke up one day to find things had escalated beyond my control.”

The court heard Anderson had paid full reparation to the victims earlier this year.

Counsel Jono Ross said in these case it is “fairly rare for full reparation to be paid quite promptly, and certainly before sentencing”.

He said Anderson now had a job at a freezing works and no access to accounts.

The court heard the woman had previously done positive things, such as donating her kidney to her dad in 2019.

Judge Russell Walker noted the impact on the small businesses was huge.

“The depth of their sense of betrayal is palpable,” he said.

“I can put it no better than them, you have taken so much from them, their trust and friendship.”

He sentenced the woman to nine months’ home detention.