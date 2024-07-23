Sub-zero start again for some in South

Motorists are once again being urged to take care on southern roads owing to the presence of ice and fog in inland areas.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council says most places are sitting on sub-zero temperatures, in particular the Lindis Pass on a chilly -7degC.

The QLDC said road crews were saying to take particular care along Camp Hill Rd at Hawea, especially around the Camphill Bridge and Kane Rd hill sections.

The Central Otago District Council also said many places were waking to sub-zero temperatures and warned of ice on bridge decks and on shaded areas.

It said there was thick fog around Clyde and Earnscleugh, but clear skies in most other areas.