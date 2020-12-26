Saturday, 26 December 2020

Summer snow in parts of South

    1. Regions

    It may be summer, but snow has been falling in some parts of the South today.

    Reports are coming in of snow settling in Oturehua in Central Otago this afternoon, following rain and some heavy hailstorms.

    Forecaster Niwa earlier said there was snow on the hills near Lauder.

    MetService said southerly winds were forecast to bring unsettled and cooler conditions to the South over the weekend, including snow to 1000 metres.

    The cold southerlies were predicted to bring rain or showers to eastern areas, and "unseasonably cold temperatures to southern and central New Zealand".

     

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-under-8.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter