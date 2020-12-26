Summer snow in parts of South

It may be summer, but snow has been falling in some parts of the South today.

Reports are coming in of snow settling in Oturehua in Central Otago this afternoon, following rain and some heavy hailstorms.

Forecaster Niwa earlier said there was snow on the hills near Lauder.

MetService said southerly winds were forecast to bring unsettled and cooler conditions to the South over the weekend, including snow to 1000 metres.

The cold southerlies were predicted to bring rain or showers to eastern areas, and "unseasonably cold temperatures to southern and central New Zealand".