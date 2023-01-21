Suspicious fire sears forestry block, sparks ban

A suspicious fire near Milton proves the need for vigilance, as Clutha and Upper Waitaki move to a total fire ban, Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) says.

A Fenz spokesman said crews from Milton, Balclutha, Waikari and Waihola stations were called to reports of a scrub fire in Coal Gully Rd about 6.35am yesterday.

The roadside fire spread into a nearby forestry block and started burning through pine trees, reaching about 200m in size at its height.

Six crews attacked the fire from two directions and it was contained about 7.30am.

There was a fire in the same plantation several years ago, which limited the damage and depth of the fire, the spokesman said.

Several fire crews remained at the scene mopping up at 9.30am.

The fire was considered suspicious.

Otago’s Clutha and Upper Waitaki zones moved to prohibited fire seasons as of 8am yesterday, meaning all outdoor fires are banned and all previously granted fire permits have been suspended.

Fires are restricted in Dunedin, Strath Taieri and Coastal Waitaki, meaning permits are needed.

Community risk manager James Knapp said a dry spell was predicted in Clutha over the next month, which had prompted the change.

While large fires could get out of control at any time of the year in Otago, dry weather and the significant amount of forestry in Clutha was likely to increase the risk.

"The large fire that ignited on Coal Gully Rd overnight proves how vigilant we need to be at this time of year."

A similar weather forecast for Upper Waitaki had prompted further restrictions.

"The long history of large fires in recent years show how careful we need to be, particularly at this time of year."

Both locals and visitors needed to be vigilant, especially while operating off-road vehicles and camping in grassland areas.

"It only takes one spark to cause a wildfire, so please do your bit this summer," Mr Knapp said.

Fire crews were called to several other fires between Thursday evening and yesterday morning.

Incidents included a pile of compost which combusted in Kinloch at 11.07pm, burning bushes at the side of Taieri Mouth Rd in Kuri Bush at 12.10am, and a poorly-placed rubbish fire in Tisbury at 10.36am.

