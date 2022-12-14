Temps near 30C for some in South

Several cities across New Zealand will have temperatures close to 30C today.

The South Island is set to scorch with Blenheim and Alexandra reaching 28C, while Christchurch will likely hit 27. Wanaka is expecting 25C.

Dunedin and Queenstown are slightly cooler but both are set for a pleasant 23C.

Further north in Masterton, people can expect 27C heat too. MetService reports today’s temperatures are approximately 4C higher than usual for this time in December.

Despite the sweltering heat, some parts of New Zealand could still see rain today as a northeasterly airflow brings showers to the North Island.

Auckland, the Bay of Plenty, Waikato and Northland will likely get showers and cloud today with the potential for some heavier rainfall. The area is forecast to hit a high of 24C, and a low of 20C, according to Weather Watch.

The Coromandel Peninsula is under a heavy rain warning, with falls potentially reaching 100-140mm of rain about the ranges, with lesser amounts near the coast.

Gisborne will also be swept up by the unsettled weather because of a slow-moving low that will direct an “unsettled and humid” east-to-northeast flow across the country, MetService reports.

“Fronts embedded in this flow are forecast to move over the upper North Island during Wednesday and Thursday, delivering rain or showers to many places, with some regions receiving heavy rain.”