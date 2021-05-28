Testing push in South for Melbourne travellers

The Southern District Health Board is working to ensure Covid testing is available for travellers who have arrived in the South from Melbourne in recent days.

The move comes as a Covid cluster grows in the Victorian city, prompting a seven-day lockdown there and a pause on quarantine-free travel between Victoria and New Zealand.

New Zealand's Ministry of Health has issued a requirement for people who travelled from Melbourne between May 20-25 to get a test and self-isolate until they have a negative result.

The ministry has emailed about 5000 people who had travelled to New Zealand in that period,

SDHB medical officer of health Dr Susan Jack today said people in the South could call 0800 VIRUS 19 (0800 847 8719) to find out the closest available location for testing.

"Testing is free, and people who have arrived from Melbourne in the last week must stay home, or at their accommodation, until they receive their test results."

Results can take up to 48 hours.

Dr Jack added that anyone with any respiratory symptoms should have a Covid-19 swab and stay at home until they have a negative result and are well.

The Southern DHB was working with WellSouth and Southern Community Laboratories to ensure testing was available across the district over the weekend.