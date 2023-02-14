Thunderstorm warning for parts of South

Cloud build-ups are expected to produce isolated heavy showers and thunderstorms about much of inland Otago and Southland from this afternoon.

Just after 5pm, MetService issued a thunderstorm and torrential rain warning for Southland, but lifted this at 5.45pm.

However, a severe thunderstorm watch remains in force for Central Otago, Southern Lakes, Southland and Fiordland.

A MetService spokeswoman said between 3pm and 9pm, a few of the thunderstorms could become severe about inland parts of Fiordland, northern Southland, and western parts of Central Otago (including the Queenstown Lakes District) with localised downpours of 25mm-40mm per hour.

"Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips."

The thunderstorms and downpours were expected to be isolated, and should die away later this evening, she said.