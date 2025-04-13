Authenticity central to beautiful photos

Teresa Chin says the natural and authentic form is the most beautiful in photography. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

Wānaka photographer Teresa Chin has spent a lifetime perfecting what makes her artwork especially hers. The answer is authenticity.

Having photographed weddings, festivals, bands on the road, landscapes and commercials, she believes true beauty is always caught when everything in front of the lens is acting naturally.

"I did the whole wedding thing, it was good education, I knew it wasn’t quite where I was heading. I felt the micromanaging wasn’t me. You have to be a little bit staged with perfection, but I think you need expression naturally."

It is how the name Hummingbird Photography was born. Much like a fly on the wall watching, the hummingbird flitters around a venue catching those natural expressions, actions, gestures and moody scenes through her lens.

"I love that because it was very documentary- and reportage-like style, which was totally me. You just flit around and it is really organic.

"Natural human movement and expression is so much nicer to photograph than telling them how to hold themselves, because they will hold themselves funny and you can feel that in a photo."

Teresa Chin captures moody landscapes.

Chin, who won the Wānaka Arts Society Shona Johnstone Memorial Award in 2021, is best known for her majestic landscapes and minimalist photography.

No matter where her lens is pointed, the focus is on the story of the human heart, her artist bio says.

Now in her 40s, Chin has been taking photos since she was 15. But it was not until 2011 that she believed in her talent enough to start selling, while also holding exhibitions with other artists.

In that time, she has done the "glitzy glamorous stuff" of perfected wedding shots. But she is happiest capturing the moments not even the bride could be prepared for.

"I find it aligns more authentically with me.

"It takes time to work out what your creative type is. It is a long journey to find and remember that."

Chin says much of the landscape art scene can be perfected, whereas she labels hers more minimalist and moody.

She relates to the moods of certain days and weather scenes.

"Nature mimics and conjures up emotions from the human heart and I think that is what my photography lends itself to, that emotion."

"I stick to that to feel like I am holding integrity. When you see the landscape, you feel an emotion."

Chin has always been interested in nature and says as a small child she would often be caught by her parents just staring at the sky.

"That feeling of the sky’s presence being much bigger than yourself ."

Her artwork has been born out of hard work.

As a mother of four, she has forgone the yearly holiday, the luxury houses, cars and lifestyle.

She has brought her children up to value the things they are given, rather than expect it.

"I am really proud of the kids, they have all done well.

"They have grown up around a lot of wealth and a lot of their friends are going on overseas holidays and what I have told them is ‘I can give you shelter, love and food’. They are going to have to realise that all those things their friends have, they can’t and that is good character building.

"They have all worked and contributed towards their schooling. "

The children are aged between 11 and 22, so things are easing up for her.

But there are still times she is "frozen in fear" about how she is to get ahead in this part of the country.

But leading by example, Chin opened up an eco-friendly cleaning service in Wānaka 10 years ago, called Honest to Goodness Homes.

"It has been a safety net. I really value it. There is security in dirt, everyone needs cleaning."

As with all clever creatives, inspiration comes as much from the environment as it does from the hardship.

Her mother has recently developed dementia, and she now sees caring for her as a privilege more than a burden.

"You want to see them right. And I have the children and my brother is here as well, we check in all the time."

It’s Chin’s dream to sell her photography full-time.

She says those who appreciate her work are often the authentic types, seeing the rawness in her artwork.