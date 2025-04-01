Brit caught driving 170kmh

Maybe this man should have stayed in Coventry, as he escaped the English Midlands city only to speed his way into trouble.

A 30-year-old man from Coventry, in the United Kingdom, has been charged with driving at dangerous speed after being caught travelling at more than 70kmh over the speed limit.

He was stopped on the Tarras-Cromwell Rd, State Highway 8, at Tarras, about noon yesterday, travelling at more than 170kmh in a rental car.

"It was a great catch — I was in the right place at the right time," Senior Constable Michael Colligan said in a statement yesterday.

The driver had no excuse.

He mentioned enjoying the nice scenery, but as Snr Const Colligan pointed out "at that speed he’d be missing most of it".

The driver had his rental agreement cancelled and the rental company will uplift the car.

He has been bailed to appear in the Alexandra District Court on Thursday.

"Those speeds are inherently dangerous, and threaten not only the driver’s life, but the lives of everyone on the road with him — there’s no margin for error."

— APL