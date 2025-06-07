Springing all the way to Barcelona

Blake Hartley has been invited to the trampoline world championships in Barcelona. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

After winning the New Zealand and Australia trampoline championships this year, Wānaka’s Blake Hartley is off to the world champs in Barcelona, Spain.

Freestyle trampoline is a fast-growing sport, especially in Wānaka where the Site trampoline venue has over 200 juniors and seniors registered.

Harley said he had been trampolining since he was a child in his backyard, and really kicked into gear in 2020.

"I’ve been passionate about it for nearly 10 years. I started out on my backyard trampoline while growing up in Wānaka, teaching myself tricks I saw online.

"I could see all these athletes doing all this crazy stuff and I was inspired to try it. And I just started by teaching myself on my backyard trampoline. I have had a trampoline most my life."

Originally from Auckland, he moved south and attended Mount Aspiring College during his high school years.

He is employed as a coach at Site, and the facility often hosts competitions too.

"Back when I started it was just a dream in my head, which I put thousands of hours into simply because I loved it.

"I never envisioned I would be invited to a worldwide livestreamed event with interviews and athletes I looked up to from when I started, and the opportunity to do so is beyond anything I dreamed of."

He loves coaching others too.

"I get the pleasure of seeing kids and adults learn the moves that I also enjoy."

The 23-year-old is now fundraising to get himself to the other side of the world for the first time. He hopes to raise about $4500.

"I want to represent New Zealand and show the world the hard work and dedication I have put into this sport."

He was quite tall for a trampoliner, so instead of making flips his forte, he had invented his own moves, which had earned him first place at the New Zealand champs, he said.

Another Wānaka trampoliner, Cole Rasmussen, has also been invited to attend the championships in Spain after placing third at the New Zealand event.