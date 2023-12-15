Company adding new ski area

Cardrona Alpine Resort Ltd has unveiled plans for a new ski area that will make it New Zealand’s largest ski area when it opens in winter 2025.

In a statement released yesterday, Cardrona confirmed it was officially adding Soho Basin to its ski area, with work starting on a six-seater high-speed chairlift this summer.

At 150ha, Soho Basin increases Cardrona’s lift-accessed skiable terrain by 24%, taking the resort from 465ha to 615ha — which will make it the biggest commercial ski area in New Zealand.

Foundations for the Soho Basin Express, a Doppelmayr six-seater chairlift, will start in February, with the towers and stations installed the following summer between December 2024 and May 2025.

The lift is due to be completed in time for the 2025 winter season.

General manager of Cardrona and Treble Cone Experiences Laura Hedley said it was rare to see new skiable terrain in New Zealand, and they were "stoked" to be able to deliver an update on the project.

"Soho Basin opens up a whole new world and experience for skiers and snowboarders at Cardrona. We can’t wait to ride Soho and share it with all of you," she said.

To support the additional guest capacity, Cardrona plans to upgrade other facilities over the next few years. This summer, the Valley View carpark will be extended, and the on-mountain rentals department will be upgraded.

Cardrona’s newest offering will open up an area similar in size to, and directly behind, Captain’s Basin. Soho Basin is the massive area directly below the resort’s existing "Queenstown Return" trail.

It will have a mix of intermediate terrain alongside more technical, advanced lines — plenty for confident skiers and snowboarders to explore.