Construction company job losses signalled

A major Wanaka residential construction company is proposing a restructure and potential job losses as a result of Covid-19.

Yesterday Fortis Holdings Ltd, trading under the brands CDL Building and Turnkey Homes, released a statement saying "Covid-19 has had a significant impact on the building industry in the Southern Lakes District, and our business is unfortunately not immune to that."

Managing director Justin Carnie said that while the company had remained busy completing existing projects since the onset of Covid, "there was no doubt that we were now seeing delays and uncertainty in relation to securing new project work at the levels seen pre-Covid."

He said it had "made the difficult decision to propose a restructure of our organisation, which, if it goes ahead, will result in some roles being disestablished".

Mr Carnie said management had notified all potentially affected employees last Wednesday and would be consulting with its team about the proposed changes before final decisions were made.

"Our focus is on supporting our employees through this challenging time, and, as this is an employment matter, we are also conscious of our privacy obligations to our employees."

Mr Carnie declined to be interviewed.

Turnkey Homes has claimed $105,444 in Government wage subsidy for 15 employees.

The subsidy has not been claimed for CDL Building employees.