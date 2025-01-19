Council to start upgrade to Luggate water scheme

Photo: ODT files

Queenstown Lakes District Council intends to begin work on an upgrade of Luggate’s drinking water scheme this year, three years earlier than expected.

A tender for the work is on track to go out to market soon, and physical works are anticipated to begin in the middle of the year, council acting general manager property & infrastructure Simon Mason said in a statement last week.

The Luggate water works is expected to be complete by December. The new scheme should be operating next summer.

The estimated cost of the works is $6.3 million.

It will provide two new supply bores, access to a new water source, and a new ultraviolet (UV) treatment plant for the township.

The project was originally intended to start in 2028, but Mr Mason said it made sense to accelerate delivery of the new infrastructure as part of works to introduce a protozoa barrier (UV disinfection) for Luggate this year.

"The new treatment plant will ensure drinking water in Luggate remains safe and achieves compliance, and the new bores mean we can provide enough water to meet the needs of this growing community.

"The project also includes development of a new long-term reservoir site which will eventually include significantly increased storage capacity as part of future investment in the area," he said.

However, Mr Mason said water remained a precious and limited resource, and stressed the importance of continuing to use it wisely.

More information will be provided once a contractor is selected and their delivery programme has been developed.

— APL