Developer yet to respond after consent refused

The developer behind a proposed two staged, mixed-use development near Mt Iron in Wanaka has yet to respond following yesterday's decision by commissioners refusing resource consent.

Mt Iron Junction Limited owner and applicant Stephen Schikker had applied to the Queenstown Lakes District council to be allowed to build a service station, workers' accommodation, terrace housing units, childcare centre and mini golf facility on a triangular shaped rural allotment bounded by SH84 to the south and SH6 to the east.

Council received 36 submissions of which one was later withdrawn, 25 were in support, six were opposed and four were neutral.

A hearing was held before Commissioners (chair) Ian Munro, Jane Taylor and Jane Sinclair on February 12 and 13 in Wanaka.

One of the principal issues in contention between the parties was the effects on the landscape and visual amenity affects.

The site is zoned rural general and classified as an "other rural landscape" but counsel for the applicant had argued the receiving environment was now more urban or semi-urban in character.

In their judgement the commissioners found the environment "possessed considerably more ruralness about it than urban-ness", the development proposal was likely to be "jarring" and it was of a scale and intensity of use that was "significantly greater than any existing activity closeby [that which can be seen from the Site]."

The commissioners singled out Mr Iron as a significant contributor to the amenity and character values of the area and said it conferred a unique and dramatic “sense of place” on arrival to Wanaka.

"The proposed development would significantly detract from this experience," the commissioners found.

They also said the proposal amounted to a new commercial centre in Wanaka which"had not been adequately justified" and "the social and economic effects of a new centre on existing or planned centres within Wanaka had not been considered or assessed".

All commissioners agreed the non-complying activity would have adverse effects more than minor on the landscape, visual and character effects, on the network of Wanaka's commercial centres, and on the cumulative effects of the proposal as it would draw a large volume of visitors and customers into a predominately rural setting.

