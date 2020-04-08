Developer 'very disappointed' after consent refused

The developer behind a proposed two staged, mixed-use development at the base of Mt Iron in Wanaka says "it is very disappointing for both us as a company and Wanaka as a community" commissioners refused to grant resource consent for it to proceed.

Mt Iron Junction Limited owner and applicant Stephen Schikker had applied to the Queenstown Lakes District council to be allowed to build a service station, workers' accommodation, terrace housing units, childcare centre and mini golf facility on a triangular shaped rural allotment bounded by SH84 to the south and SH6 to the east.

Council received 36 submissions of which one was later withdrawn, 25 were in support, six were opposed and four were neutral.

A hearing was held before Commissioners (chair) Ian Munro, Jane Taylor and Jane Sinclair on February 12 and 13 in Wanaka.

The site is zoned rural general and classified as an "other rural landscape" but counsel for the applicant had argued the receiving environment was now more urban or semi-urban in character.

In their judgement the commissioners found the environment "possessed considerably more ruralness about it than urban-ness", the development proposal was likely to be "jarring" and it was of a scale and intensity of use that was "significantly greater than any existing activity close by [that which can be seen from the Site]."

The commissioners singled out Mr Iron as a significant contributor to the amenity and character values of the area and said it conferred a unique and dramatic “sense of place” on arrival to Wanaka.

"The proposed development would significantly detract from this experience," the commissioners found.

They also said the proposal amounted to a new commercial centre in Wanaka which"had not been adequately justified" and "the social and economic effects of a new centre on existing or planned centres within Wanaka had not been considered or assessed".

All commissioners agreed the non-complying activity would have adverse effects more than minor on the landscape, visual and character effects, on the network of Wanaka's commercial centres, and on the cumulative effects of the proposal as it would draw a large volume of visitors and customers into a predominately rural setting.

Mr Schikker said while the Commissioners stated the application was “a solutions-based application proposal and had many positive effects”, the underlying rural general zone appeared to have been too restrictive to allow the Commissioners to give consent.

"This is especially disappointing as our initial advice from Queenstown Lakes District Council was to pursue a resource consent application rather than a plan change.

"Now we have the interesting situation of an isolated piece of land with a rural zoning that has no economic rural value and is surrounded by commercial and residential buildings.

"It is curious that at a time when the Council has openly stated that they are seeking ‘shovel-ready’ developments to kick start the economy, they turn down a $40 million development that has the backing of the community and helps solve many of the current issues facing Wanaka," Mr Schikker said.

The Mt Iron Junction directors are now considering their options, including whether or not to lodge an appeal to the Environment Court.

