Dine by Donation events raise $7500

Chefs from around the South Island came together in Wanaka earlier this month to raise money for charity. Pictured are Wanaka chefs Lucas Parkinson (left) and James Stapley. Photo: Supplied

A week of collaborative Dine by Donation events held earlier this month raised $7500 for two charities focused on solving the issue of child impoverishment and hunger.

Dine by Donation is a concept whereby food is donated by suppliers and the entire proceeds from food served in the restaurant go to charity.

The five events were hosted at Wanaka restaurant Ode, by head chef Lucas Parkinson, who collaborated with a different top South Island chef each night to raise money for charities Garden to Table and Everybody Eats.

Mr Parkinson said it was a "great week" with a "huge turnout".

"It was heaps of fun, really crazy.

"The kitchen vibe was super fun."

Six thousand dollars was raised for Garden to Table, which teaches primary-school children how to grow and use their own food.

Mr Parkinson said the donation would allow Hawea Flat School to be integrated into the programme and become a part of its curriculum.

The chefs he collaborated with had also been inspired by the charity night theme.

Dunedin chef Ken O’Connell, of Bracken restaurant, would hold a Dine by Donation event in the near future, Mr Parkinson said.

The goal, he said, was still for every New Zealand restaurant to hold a Dine by Donation event one night a year.

"This was a glowing start."

Mr Parkinson said Ode would not host any more Dine by Donation events during the winter months, but would start them again, once a month, in the spring.

