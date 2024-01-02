Enterprising break for young Glendhu Bay campers

The summer holidays are a chance for many people to relax, kick the feet up, and maybe get a tan.

And that's exactly what the large crowd of holidaymakers are doing at one of Wanaka’s most popular motor camps, Hampshire Holiday Parks - Glendhu Bay.

The camp has welcomed more than 2000 families and groups of friends over the New Year season, who've set up their temporary holiday homes in caravans, campervans and tents alongside the lakefront.

Holidaymakers soak up the sun on the beach at Glendhu Bay. PHOTOS: RHYVA VAN ONSELEN

Among them is the Parker family, who've been making the annual trip to Glendhu Bay for more than three decades.

"We camped just down from the office the first few years," Steve Parker said.

"Then we went right up the other end of the camp. And we've been camping here with the rest of the family just across the bridge here for 35 years plus," he said.

Most of the holidaymakers have travelled here from around Otago or Canterbury, and are here to soak up the sun or enjoy activities out in the water.

But a few groups of entrepreneurial children are using the summer break as a chance to fill their piggy banks.

Sophie (11) and Jayla (9) are keeping busy during their Glendhu Bay holiday, cleaning people's crocs shoes for some extra pocket money.

Sophie, 11, and 9-year-old Jayla have set up a niche stall, offering to clean people’s crocs shoes for a few dollars.

"I love cleaning, I find it really satisfying," Sophie said.

Jayla says the pair decided to focus on crocs in particular because they can get "really dirty inside the jibbitz". (Jibbitz are small colourful shoe charms made specifically to attach to the popular resin shoes).

Another group of young campers was replenishing a lemonade stand when the Otago Daily Times visited.

Enterprising youngsters Harlow and Ruby are getting their hands dirty while camping with their families at Glendhu Bay, cleaning bikes and cars for cash.

And just across the road, 9-year-old friends Harlow and Ruby were getting their hands dirty, cleaning bikes and small vehicles.

"My dad said we could make a shop," said Harlow.

"So I thought we might do a bike business. And then we started getting lots of money," she said.

Jet skiing and boating are proving popular activities on Lake Wānaka, as temperatures soar in the region.

Meanwhile, those wanting a bit more adventure with their holidays hit Lake Wanaka in jet skis and other powered craft, with many competing on Tuesday in the Glendhu Bay Poker Run.

It's become an annual event at the holiday park, which sees up to 50 boats and jet skis racing across Lake Wanaka, collecting playing cards from five different stations in a bid to try and gather the best hand.

- By Rhyva van Onselen