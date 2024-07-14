Expect the unexpected on roads

Senior Sergeant Fiona Roberts. PHOTO: ARCHIVE

The death of a cyclist on Wānaka’s roads over the weekend was a tragic yet unnecessary reminder of the importance of road safety, said Senior Sergeant Fiona Roberts.

On Saturday afternoon, emergency services were called to the intersection of Anderson and Plantation Rds after receiving reports of an incident involving two vehicles.

Snr Sgt Roberts said she could confirm the incident had involved a car and a person on a bike and that a 25-year-old male had died at the scene.

Police are appealing to anyone who might have witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage to contact them via phone on 105 or online via the police website using reference file number 240706/6871.

Snr Sgt Roberts said she would personally like to acknowledge the civilian first responders who stopped to help and provide assistance and emergency partners FENZ (Fire & Emergency New Zealand) and St John for their efforts in the response.

She said although the incident was a heavy reminder to everyone about road safety, "we don’t need a tragic incident like this to underscore road safety".

"You can prevent harm and injury by wearing a helmet, wearing protective and/or bright clothing.

"Use lights so you can be seen — lights improve your ability to see hazards and objects on the road including ice and debris at this time of year."

Police also wished to remind drivers to expect the unexpected, Snr Sgt Roberts said.

In Hāwea, a man was arrested for breaching a protection order on five separate occasions.

He is on bail and due to appear in the Queenstown District Court in August.

Police were also called to Hāwea last Friday evening to assist in locating a young male who had run away from home.

Snr Sgt Roberts said concerns for his safety were front of mind, as rescuers had to factor in temperatures that reached freezing overnight.

Police and the Wānaka Land Search & Rescue (SAR) dog team, including rescue dog Lochy, were deployed to assist in locating him.

Police also responded to a missing 12-year-old on Mt Iron.

Both children were reportedly recovered safe and unharmed.

A French tourist who was being investigated by police in Wānaka for 14 instances of theft in a special relationship and one of shoplifting was apprehended as he tried to leave the country in Auckland.

Snr Sgt Roberts said although police in Wānaka hadn’t been able to catch up with the offender themselves, he had been ultimately apprehended thanks to their work and the use of Auror, a retail crime intelligence platform linking police and local businesses.

"As he left Auckland, due to the work one of our officers did here, he was picked up trying to leave the country and he has now settled his debt."

On Wānaka’s roads, black ice posed a significant hazard for motorists on Saturday morning and police received reports of three vehicle crashes on Maungawera Hill, SH6, between Albert Town and Wānaka.

Police also responded to a vehicle rollover on Kane Rd.

Police will have a presence at the region’s skifields over the coming months as part of Operation Hannah, a multi-site operation targeting vehicles in and around skifields including passenger service vehicles.

The operation will focus on improving vehicle safety and work-related road safety through road safety prevention, compliance and education.

"We want everyone to be able to experience and enjoy New Zealand’s great outdoors," Snr Sgt Roberts said.

"More importantly, we want everyone travelling on our roads to do so safely."

Wānaka LandSAR held their AGM on Tuesday night, which included special recognition of Senior Constable Phil Vink who was presented with a 10-year appreciation certificate for services to LandSAR.

Snr Sgt Roberts said she also wanted to acknowledge Bill Day, who is stepping down as chairman.

She said her team were very much looking forward to working with the new chairwoman, Raewyn Calhaem.