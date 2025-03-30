Fighting fast fashion in designer style

The Wastebusters Refashion show was a big success, attracting a full house at the Lake Wānaka Centre last week.

The show featured a variety of designers of all ages and expertise, all of whom shared a passion for sustainable clothing and battling fast fashion.

Highlights included sustainable designer Claire O’Connell, who founded Precious collaborative, displaying her line of affordable wool clothing for the first time.

Local brands, such as Lohi Linen, also showcased their latest clothing.

The show featured young emerging designers including Luna Fadden and Kasey Brooks.