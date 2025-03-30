Sunday, 30 March 2025

Fighting fast fashion in designer style

    By Rawan Saadi
    Local designers showcase their sustainable designs at the Wastebusters' Refashion show at the Lake Wānaka Centre last week. PHOTOS: RAWAN SAADI
    Local designers showcase their sustainable designs at the Wastebusters' Refashion show at the Lake Wānaka Centre last week.
    Local designers showcase their sustainable designs at the Wastebusters' Refashion show at the Lake Wānaka Centre last week.
    Local designers showcase their sustainable designs at the Wastebusters' Refashion show at the Lake Wānaka Centre last week.
    A model on the runway.
    Designer Kasey Brooks (right) showcasing her line made of mostly out of denim.
    Precious Collaborative founder and designer Claire O'Connell (right) talks about her new line of affordable wool clothing for men and women.
    One of the show’s youngest designers, Luna Fadden, showcases her designs inspired by Greek and Roman mythology.

    The Wastebusters Refashion show was a big success, attracting a full house at the Lake Wānaka Centre last week.

    The show featured a variety of designers of all ages and expertise, all of whom shared a passion for sustainable clothing and battling fast fashion.

    Highlights included sustainable designer Claire O’Connell, who founded Precious collaborative, displaying her line of affordable wool clothing for the first time.

    Local brands, such as Lohi Linen, also showcased their latest clothing.

    The show featured young emerging designers including Luna Fadden and Kasey Brooks.