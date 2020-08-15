Firm applies to build caravan park

A small caravan park is being proposed for a rural section on the outskirts of Wanaka.

NZDL Trustees Ltd, owned by Jiantao Niu and Rui Wang, of Auckland, has applied to the Queenstown Lakes District Council for consent for a "caravan-themed" visitor accommodation development on the 1.19ha section south of the intersection of Orchard and Cardrona Valley Rds.

It proposes to permanently locate 11 imported Starship caravans, and provide each with a deck and shade canopy. Other communal facilities would also be provided.

The development would cater for up to 36 guests, with a manager occupying one of the caravans; an existing house on the property has consent for up to eight guests.

In the application, landscape architect Michelle Snodgrass said the project would not compromise the existing character of the surrounding landscape.

The council is in the process of vetting the application.

